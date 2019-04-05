By: Editorial Team

Published April 5, 2019, in Entertainment

WEIGHT gain, weight loss, mood swings, housework, homework, electrolysis, men, sex, working out, staying in, going out, celebrity gossip, and, er, a lot of chocolate.

If any or all of these appeal, you’re going to love Hormonal Housewives, a witty, topical, rude and funny sketch show where no subject is taboo.

TOPICAL, RUDE AND FUNNY – Vicky Michelle, centre, starts with Josephine Partridge and Julie Coombe in Hormonal Housewives at the New Victoria Theatre in Woking.

Picture by Darren Bell

It was the title which first attracted Emmerdale and ’Allo ’Allo! star Vicki Michelle to take part, and she explains: “I thought, this is different, I haven’t done anything like this before – this has got to be fun!

“The script is hilarious and it was immediately appealing to be involved in a show which has laugh-out-loud moments.”

The appeal to women (particularly those of a certain age) is perhaps obvious, but Vicki says she thinks there’s a male audience for Hormonal Housewives too.

“I think it’ll appeal to men as well,” says the 68-year-old. “Men want to know what makes us tick hormonally. If they don’t understand that one week out of the month we’re a bit cranky, then they might learn something and try to understand that it’s not them…well, not entirely!”

Vicki stars alongside Josephine Partridge (Top Girls) and co-writer Julie Coombe, and says their roles are based loosely on their real characters.

“I would hate to say everything’s true to life in case I get into trouble with my husband,” she laughs. “But Julie’s done an amazing job of basing each character on each of us as much as possible. For instance, my character and I both love a glass of fizz, we adore talking to our female friends and obviously a glass of wine or fizz makes the experience even more enjoyable!

“I also share some experiences with my character in terms of family, so it’s lovely to be able to bring some of myself to the stage.”

One of those experiences involves waxing, a subject which reduces her to giggles.

“The waxing scene is going to be hysterical!” she reveals. “Julie and I try to encourage Josephine to get back on the dating scene – she’s newly divorced and a bit hesitant. There’s a whole discussion about how much excess hair to wax – I don’t want to give too much away but I get to play the waxer…”

There’s loads more subjects covered in the show. Vicki says: “Marriage, emotions, relationships, families, guilt complexes, hormones for all ages and eating habits. You know how you reach for the chocolate when you feel tired or your energy is low…well, there’s a lot of that.”

HORMONAL Housewives will be at the New Victoria Theatre in Woking for one night on Tuesday 16 April.