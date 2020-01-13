By: Editorial Team

Published January 13, 2020, in Headlines

THE Neonatal Intensive Care Unit at St Peter’s Hospital has received special accreditation from Bliss, the UK’s leading premature and sick baby charity.

Sara Robertson, clinical nurse leader at St Peter’s and Chelsie Letts, Bliss Baby Charter programme leader

Staff were presented with a plaque and certificate as St Peter’s became the sixth hospital in England to receive Bliss Baby Charter Accreditation. The Chertsey hospital received the highest score of any neonatal unit to be assessed by Bliss for the award.

The assessment found that St Peter’s excelled at providing support for families through a multi-disciplinary team. They also highlighted the supportive staff culture and the unit’s spacious and well-equipped accommodation which enables parents to stay close to their baby.

Justin Irwin, Chief Executive at Bliss, said: “The fantastic work of the staff on St Peter’s neonatal unit and its excellent facilities are already making a vital contribution to the health of vulnerable babies and the wellbeing of their families.”

