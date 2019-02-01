By: Editorial Team

Published February 1, 2019, in Sport

A HAT-TRICK from Timmy Taylor helped Sheerwater on their way to a 7-0 thumping at home to British Airways on Tuesday night.

The former Knaphill winger topped the scoring, with Shane Rideout (2), Danny Taylor and Shane Cheeseman completing the rout.

Hands up if you scored a hat-trick: Timmy Taylor netted three against British Airways

The win moves The Sheers up to second in the Combined Counties League Division One table – one-point behind leaders Frimley Green.

It followed a battling display on Saturday, when they came back from conceding two own goals away to struggling Cove to eventually run out 4-3 winners.

George Dore converted from the spot, Timmy Taylor curled one home and Shane Rideout hit a brace. Although Cove fought back and reduced the arrears, Sheerwater held on for the victory.

And there was further good news for The Sheers after the final whistle on Saturday – fellow Division One high-fliers Farnham Town and Bedfont & Feltham had both lost.

“I’m quite happy. We got lucky but we took three points,” said manager Pete Ruggles at the weekend. “It was great to see other results going our way, but we’ve got to focus on ourselves.”

For the full match report, get the 31 January edition of the News & Mail