By: Editorial Team

Published March 15, 2019, in Entertainment

MICHAEL O’Reilly and Kira Malou will take on the roles made famous by Patrick Swayze and Jennifer Grey when Dirty Dancing – The Classic Story on Stage returns to the New Victoria Theatre, Woking, from Monday 18 March until Saturday 23 March.

Michael is making his professional debut as Johnny Castle in the show after graduating in dance and musical theatre from Bird College, while Kira has played the idealistic Frances “Baby” Houseman on previous tours.

Kira Malou and Michael O’Reilly, centre, with members of the Company. Picture by Alastair Muir

Set in the summer of 1963, the story revolves around 17-year-old Baby about to learn some major lessons in life as well as a thing or two about dancing when she stumbles across an all-night dance party at the staff quarters of her holiday resort.

Mesmerised by the raunchy dance moves and the pounding rhythms, Baby can’t wait to be part of the scene, especially when she catches sight of Johnny, the resort dance instructor.

The show features the hit songs Hungry Eyes, Hey! Baby, Do You Love Me? and of course (I’ve Had) The Time of My Life.