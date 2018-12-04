By: Editorial Team

JAKE Hyde ensured that Swindon will never forget the striker they discarded almost a decade ago.

Hyde was with The Robins on professional terms as a teenager but was released in 2009 without playing for their first team.

However, he came back to haunt his old club with the goal that sent Woking into The Emirates FA Cup Third Round Proper.

In the 54th minute of last Sunday’s Second Round tie at The Energy Check County Ground, Hyde headed in a cross from the left by Josh Casey to put The Cards into the Third Round for the first time since the 1996-97 season, when they lost in a replay to Coventry City.

Hyde’s goal was the icing on the cake for Woking, who made a gritty display against Sky Bet League Two opponents, soaked up pressure and capitalised on Town’s frustration.

There was plenty of action in the first-half, mostly in favour of the dominant home team. Yet somehow the sides changed ends with the scoresheet blank.

Then Woking rocked Swindon and their supporters when Hyde – who played League football for Barnet, York City and Stevenage and appeared in Scotland’s second tier – got on the end of Casey’s cross.

Back came The Robins, and in the 67th minute they went agonisingly close to equalising. Tricky substitute Elijah Adebayo centred and Scott Twine’s shot was denied by Woking keeper Ross’ legs.

With time running out, Woking sensed victory and played down the clock sensibly, keeping the ball on the left wing deep in Swindon territory.

And then it was all over. The Cards had defied the odds to add another glorious chapter to their history of FA Cup giant-killings.

