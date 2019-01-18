By: Editorial Team

Published January 18, 2019, in Headlines

British Gymnastics has nominated the Woking Gymnastics Club as one of three nominees for the National Award for Equality and Inclusion.

Singled out for its “outstanding contribution” to the sport Woking was put forward for its work with community partners and in 2018, when it reached 120 new participants at local Sure Start centres, giving opportunities to people from all backgrounds. The club also added a weekly preschool class to its programme and continues to engage with disability organisations, running dedicated sessions for these groups free of charge.

INCLUSION FOR ALL – Youngsters enjoying a parachute session at Woking Gymnastics Club

“Each year at our National Awards, we delight in recognising and celebrating the achievements of the most inspirational people within our gymnastics community,” says Jane Allen, Chief Executive of British Gymnastics.

“I’m thrilled that Woking Gymnastics Club has been recognised for their hard work over the years. Without the contribution of members and clubs like Woking Gymnastics Club our sport wouldn’t be what it is today. It’s important we recognise the extraordinary contribution of these amazing members. They are great heroes of gymnastics and we are very grateful for the contribution they make.

Jessica Spragg,Development Manager at Woking Gymnastics Club said: “We are thrilled and delighted to be a nominee for the National Award for Equality and Inclusion. Our community work is at the heart of our ethos and we passionately believe in offering gymnastics to people of all abilities and ages.”