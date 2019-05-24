By: Editorial Team

THE International School London in Old Woking is to close at the end of the academic year, with Greenfield School taking over the site.

The deal was formalised last week with ISL Surrey due to close on 28 June and staff staying on until 5 July.

Greenfield School, which is moving to take over the ISL site in Old Woking

The closure of ISL Surrey follows several years of declining intake.

Greenfield School, whose origins go back more than 90 years, will move from its current single building on Brooklyn Road to the 10-acre ISL grounds, which has several buildings, including two forest schools for outdoor learning.

The relocation will mean the school will increase to two-form entry. Offers have been given to the large number of pupils on the waiting list. There are currently just over 200 pupils and the school hopes to gradually double this number.

Tania Botting, Headmistress of Greenfield, said: “We are incredibly excited by the huge potential of the Old Woking Road site. We are so proud of Greenfield’s caring, inclusive ethos and broad curriculum, but we know that our compact school site has prevented us from realising dreams for our PE department and other areas of the school in recent years.

“The new site gives us a much-needed missing piece to our puzzle and will enable us to ensure that Greenfield continues to offer an excellent, all-round education to boys and girls for many years to come.”

