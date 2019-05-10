By: Editorial Team

Published May 10, 2019, in Other News

THE Horsell Scouts and Guides Grand May Fayre attracted large crowds on a windy but dry Bank Holiday Monday.

The dance group from Summerscales Performing Arts

The event was opened by the Mayor of Woking with a day of activities, stalls and entertainment. There was Morris and Maypole Dancing from the Brownies, dance displays from Summerscales Performing Arts, an “It’s a Knock Out” competition and hourly raffle draws.

A scout group puts their collective backs into it in the Tug o’ War

The highlights were displays from Ridgeside Falconry, based in Co Durham.

May Fayre organising committee chairman Richard Mackie said temperatures were down from last year, when the 2018 heatwave began, and although the drinks didn’t sell out this year, virtually everything went, including the food.

The event was co-sponsored by Seymours estate agents, Trident Honda and Halstead Preparatory School.

“I’d like to thank the organising committee and all the helpers for working so hard to make it such as amazing day,” Richard said.

