THE wacky and the wonderful vied for attention when Gordon’s School leavers arrived for their celebration dinner.

An amazing host of different vehicles took Year 11 students to the West End secondary school.

A military Jeep arrives at the red carpet with its passengers

From a traditional Rolls Royce to a humble tuk tuk auto rickshaw, VW campervans to a collection of Vesper and Lambretta scooters, a skip lorry to a fire engine, the intention was to create a stunning entrance on an unforgettable occasion.

Watched by pupils from the other year groups, the vehicles took their turn to deliver their passengers to the red carpet on the parade square.

The leavers then enjoyed a formal dinner with their peers, teachers and house parents in a marquee in the school grounds.

They will return to school in August for GCSE results day.

