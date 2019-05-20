By: Editorial Team

MEMBERS of the Combined Cadet Force (CCF) at Gordon’s School welcomed Wing Commander Martin Larwood-Hughes recently to review their Royal Navy, Army and Royal Air Force Sections for the biennial inspection.

Wing Commander Larwood-Hughes, head of the Combined Cadet Force (RAF) branch of the Air Cadets, inspected a parade of the cadets, accompanied by the school’s Pipes and Drums.

Afterwards he visited a number of training stands to see the school’s tri-service cadets in action.

Navy cadets were in the swimming pool practising their watermanship skills, while Army cadets put on a display of target shooting in the school’s indoor shooting range.

The role of the CCF at Gordon’s in West End, Woking, is to provide students with the opportunity to develop their powers of leadership, self-reliance and resourcefulness.

Wing Commander Larwood-Hughes said: “What a fabulous day reviewing the CCF. I was treated to a fantastic opening parade, then following an excellent lunch I watched lots of activities. Well done Gordon’s, you did your school proud.”

