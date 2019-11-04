By: Editorial Team

Published November 4, 2019

GOLFERS have raised £25,000 for a charity that specialises in respite care for children with complex disabilities.

Sixteen teams of players combined to support the work of Cherry Trees in a day of fundraising at West Hill Golf Club in Brookwood.

Player handicaps ranged from 1 to 28, as they teed off on the 18-hole course after fortifying themselves with breakfast baps.

Later, a 22-lot auction saw high-value lots ranging from graduate placements at top London legal firms to cultural and sporting tickets and signed books raise more than £15,000 in two hours.

Cherry Trees, at East Clandon, provides home from home respite care for children with physical and mental disabilities, supporting more than 100 families in Surrey.

Cherry Trees needs to raise more than £572,000 to run its services this year. To find out what fundraising and golfing events it is planning for 2020, its 40th anniversary year, visit www.cherrytrees.org.uk.

