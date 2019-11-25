By: Editorial Team

Published November 25, 2019, in Other News

A GOLF club captain was so pleased with the care his new granddaughter received in hospital that he made the unit that looked after her his charity of the year.

Richard Bailey, who lives in St John’s, presented a cheque for £3,100 to the Little Roo Neonatal Charity Fund, which supports neonatal intensive care at St Peter’s and Ashford hospitals.

Richard Bailey and Lois present the cheque to Dr Tosin Otunla and the members of the NICU team

Richard’s granddaughter, Lois Brown, spent five days in the St Peter’s unit after she was born prematurely in October last year.

The money donated to the charity was raised through events held at Hook Heath Artisans Golf Club, where Richard is the 2019-20 captain.

Richard said £2,400 of the total was raised during his captain’s day, which featured an auction of prizes including golf matches and meals at pubs and restaurants.

Lois, now 13 months old, lives in St John’s with mum and dad Kevin and Kay and brother Charlie, who is nearly four.

