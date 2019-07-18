By: Editorial Team

Published July 18, 2019, in Headlines

THE team behind the Woking Community Stadium project is targeting final approval for its plans by January 2020.

Speaking at a Woking FC fans’ forum at The Laithwaite Community Stadium last Thursday, club chairman Rosemary Johnson described the planned new stadium as “in everyone’s best interests” and “a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity”.

An aerial night-time CGI showing the planned Woking Community Stadium and the wider Cardinal Court proposals.

The final proposal – to include an Environmental Impact Assessment – will be submitted to Woking Borough Council in September.

Under the terms of the project, the council would be the landlord of the 10,000-capacity stadium, a multi-use facility incorporating retail and commercial spaces.

Proposing to build nearly 1,000 flats and 10,000 sq ft of retail space to create a new neighbourhood at Kingfield, to be called Cardinal Court, as part of the development has led to some local concerns regarding housing density and the pressure on infrastructure around the area.

The plans, along with images of the expanded stadium and Cardinal Court, have been available to view at three public consultations held at the football ground. Another chance to see them is at the Mayford Village Hall tonight (18 July) from 4pm to 8pm. Members of the project team will be on hand, and residents can take the opportunity to ask questions and give their views.

