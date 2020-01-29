By: Editorial Team

Published January 29, 2020, in Other News

The cast of supernatural spectacular, Ghost Stories, tried their hand at being thrilled this week by visiting the Containment Escape Room in Worplesdon while at the New Victoria Theatre, Woking until Saturday 1 February.

The cast of Ghost Stories moments after escaping Containment

The cast starring Joshua Higgott, Paul Hawkyard, Gus Gordon and Richard Sutton gave one of three rooms a go and managed to escape with just 13 seconds remaining – luckily for audiences heading to the theatre on Tuesday evening!

Actors Gus Gordon and Paul Hawkyard puzzle their way to freedom

Ghost Stories comes to the stage from the co-creators behind the stage and TV works of Derren Brown, Andy Nyman and Jeremy Dyson, and the show has now become a worldwide phenomenon thrilling millions across the globe.

After having triumphed over the thrills posed to them by the Containment Escape Room, the cast are looking forward to welcoming those brave enough into their nightmarish, edge-of-your-seats world of Ghost Stories during their time in Woking until Saturday.