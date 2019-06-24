By: Editorial Team

Published June 24, 2019, in Entertainment

PROFESSIONAL dancers from BBC TV’s Strictly Come Dancing, Aljaž Škorjanec, Giovanni Pernice and Gorka Marquez, are heading to Woking to strut their stuff.





Taking Strictly to a new level: (l-r) Giovanni Pernice, Aljaž Škorjanec and Gorka Marquez

The trio’s new show, Here Come The Boys, aims to demonstrate why they are considered the rock stars of dance.

Unlike other Strictly stage shows, this is set in a club where the resident DJ will spin a soundtrack of dancefloor anthems, club classics and guilty pleasures while Aljaž, Giovanni and Gorka go head to head in a battle of Latin, ballroom, commercial and contemporary dance disciplines – with the audience judging the contest each night.

In addition, the show will feature live vocals from Elizabeth Troy, formerly with Clean Bandit. Here Come The Boys arrives at the New Victoria Theatre on Sunday, 30 June