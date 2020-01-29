By: Editorial Team

A GERMAN singing group for children is running every Saturday morning at the Bisley Yurt.

It was set up by Uta Williams, born in East Germany but resident in Knaphill since 2010. Uta trained as an occupational therapist and has had an extensive musical education in Germany.

HELPING HANDS – Children are encouraged to develop social and language skills through music at the Deutsches Kindersingen Woking group, run by Uta Williams

“Deutsches Kindersingen Woking is a structured programme for babies and preschool children,” Uta said. “The children and parents learn German nursery rhymes and songs, and get the opportunity to meet other German speakers who would like to bring up their children with multiple languages.”

Classes are held in German, although short explanations or translations for songs are given in English as non-German speakers are encouraged to join.

“The main aims are to introduce the children to basic aspects of music, such as rhythm and different sounds, exploring them with all the senses, to have fun and be exposed to the German language.”

