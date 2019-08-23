By: Editorial Team

WOKING FC manager Alan Dowson has been reunited with his National League South Promotion Final winner’s medal after he donated it for auction to raise funds for Woking & Sam Beare Hospices in June.

The winning bidder, at £1,200, wished at the time to remain anonymous, and the reason has now become clear.

GENEROUS GIFT – Andrew Laithwaite returns Alan Dowson’s medal to him after buying it at a charity auction

In a ceremony before Woking’s home game against Aldershot this month, the successful bidder was revealed as Andrew Laithwaite, from Laithwaite Financial Services, who then presented Alan’s winner’s medal back to him.

“We are absolutely delighted that Alan’s medal has been gifted back to him in this way,” said Phil Wormley, director of fundraising at Woking & Sam Beare Hospices. “It was an extremely kind and generous donation that has helped raise an amazing amount of money for the hospice.

“It has been a pleasure to be invited along to see the surprise presentation.”

Andrew said: “I’m delighted that it was possible to reunite Dowse with his National League South Promotion Final winner’s medal, but the real story here is of a man who was prepared to sacrifice a treasured trophy of great personal value for the benefit of those in need. This is the true measure of a man.”

A bucket collection at the match raised more than £600 for the Woking & Sam Beare Hospices.