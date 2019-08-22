By: Editorial Team

Published August 22, 2019, in Headlines

THE WAITING was finally over for Year 11 students today as they received their GCSE results – the first to come through under a new numerical grading system as part of the new set of exams, widely described as being tougher.

Among local schools, all facing the new system launched in English schools alone, early reports were reflecting a slight increase in the national GCSE pass rate.

88% of students at Gordon’s School achieved a ‘gold standard’ five or more GCSE grades

Students at Fullbrook in New Haw, a specialist maths, science and technology academy, could take particular pride in grades in those subjects. In maths, 85% of students achieved grade 4 or higher.

In sciences, 72% of students achieved grade 4 or higher in at least two science subjects with biology students achieving particularly highly with 87% achieving a grade 5 or more. Across the board 84% of Fullbrook students achieved a grade 4 or higher in English and 91% in drama.

Mrs Katie Moore, Principal at Fullbrook School, said “I am proud of all our students’ successes. Everyone has worked so hard to ensure that Fullbrook students make great progress so that they achieve well and have the skills and qualifications they need to be able to take the next steps in their careers with confidence.

A delighted student shows a friend his grades

“We look forward to welcoming students to Fullbrook in September to begin their A level studies. Our warmest congratulations go to all our students and their families on their excellent achievements showing they really can be ‘better than they ever thought they could be’!”

Students and teachers at Sir William Perkins’s School in Chertsey, were “over the moon” as this year’s GCSE results were equal third highest in the history of the school.

Based on the coveted grade 9-8 bands, 25% of grades were at grade 9; 52% of grades were at grades 9-8, and 5% of students got nine or more straight grade 9s. Of the year group, 33% of students got all 9-7 grades, and overall the grades exceeded expectations.

Mr Chris Muller, Sir William Perkins’s Head, said: “As this is the first year based entirely on the new numerical grades, we weren’t entirely sure what to expect, so we are over the moon with these results – they certainly stand out in the history of the school. So, our congratulations go to this year group, as well as to their parents and our marvellous staff for all the support and hard work that has gone into producing these amazing statistics.”

GCSE results at Sir William Perkins were the joint third highest they have ever been

There were celebrations at Gordon’s School where two thirds of students achieved a ‘strong pass’ of grade 5 or better in both English and maths with 88 per cent succeeding with the historic ‘gold standard’ of five or more (standard, 4) GCSE grades, including English language and maths.

Three of the students at the non-selective co-educational school in West End, notched up nine grade 9s and one grade 8 each. It reported 40.9% were Grades 9 – 7, 81 % of the students got grades 9 – 5 and 93.1% achieved grades 9 – 4.

This comes hot on the heels of last week’s A Level results that saw a 100% pass rate by Gordon’s students, in which 93% of entries were graded A* to C.

Head Teacher Andrew Moss said: “Many congratulations to all our students and staff for their hard work and commitment over the last five years.”

For the full report get the 22 August edition of the News & Mail.