By: Editorial Team

Published September 28, 2018, in Other News

GOLDSWORTH Park Lake was alive with colour, drumming and dance recently, as part of celebrations dedicated to Ganesha, the elephant-headed God of Wisdom in Hinduism.

The festivities – Ganesha Chaturthi Mahotsav – marked the installation of a new representation of the god at Surrey Hindu Cultural Association’s headquarters in Byfleet.

They began on Thursday 14 September, when a clay idol created by association volunteer Deepti Chug was consecrated at the centre in Stream Close.

There were a series of cultural performances centre on Friday evening and then a large crowd arrived for a celebration fair on Saturday.

Regional delicacies were served and there was an exhibition of art created by the children from local Hindu community. A young people’s talent show – WoKids Got Talent – was followed by a sumptuous meal in the evening.

On Sunday, the festivities moved to the banks of Goldsworth Park Lake, which became a riot of colour, sounds and dance. Devotees in traditional clothese were spurred into enthusiastic street-style and folk dances by a band of drummers.

The day’s finale was the immersion of the eco-friendly clay idol in the lake – which was standing in for the rivers and oceans used during the festival in India.

See the special picture spread in the 27 September edition of the News & Mail