By: Vicky

Published October 12, 2018, in Entertainment

CRAIG Murray, Chris Betts, Eleanor Tiernan and Phil Chapman are all lined up for the Gag House Comedy Club which returns to the Star Inn, Guildford, on Saturday 20 October.

Hailing from Dewsbury and billed as “the face (and voice) of Plusnet Broadband”, northerner Craig Murray is a rising talent on the comedy circuit.

He’ll be joined by Eleanor Tiernan, an Irish comedian who has appeared on Stewart Lee’s Alternative Comedy Experience, Canadian Chris Betts and Phil Chapman, who has written for BBC Radio 4 and Radio 4 Extra, and is (almost certainly) the UK’s leading expert on the Australian soap Neighbours.