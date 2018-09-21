By: Vicky

Published September 21, 2018, in Other News

WOKING Archery Club – which this year celebrates its 50th anniversary – is facing a challenge to its existence.

The club, one of the largest and most active clubs for the sport in the Southern Counties, has been based on land rented from RHS Wisley in Wisley village for the last 28 years.

However, RHS Wisley is planning a major redevelopment of its land and because of this the club must vacate its site by May 2019.

The club, which was founded in1968, is urgently seeking new headquarters.

“We have been looking for a new venue for some time now, but without much success,” club chairman Roy Watts told the News & Mail. “It is now becoming imperative that we find a new location if we are to avoid the demise of WAC, and with it archery in Woking borough.

“WAC membership includes archers of all ages and abilities from right across the social spectrum and we are especially proud of our ability to cater for both able bodied and disabled sportsmen and women,” he added.

For the full story, see the 20 September edition of the News & Mail