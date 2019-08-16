By: Editorial Team

Published August 16, 2019, in Woking Business

A WOKING man has set up a workshop producing furniture and restoring old pieces.

Former Fullbrook School and Woking College student Toby Jeffries was inspired by his father Nick, and landscape gardener, and uncle Steve, who owns a sawmill business.

Toby Jeffries now makes and restores furniture in his workshop

“My passion for making things started when I was a child helping my father construct and fix items in our garage,” Toby said.

“During my school years and as an undergraduate studying at Kingston university I knew I wanted to pursue a career in working with wood.”

Toby, 22, started work after university doing domestic carpentry, including installing kitchens.

Last year, he set up a workshop near Brookwood and began doing his own work, which he took on fulltime earlier this year.

“I now have my own workshop and am passionate about fine detail, putting all my efforts into creating bespoke and traditional furniture from rough sawn timber to creation of beautiful fine pieces of furniture.

“I also enjoy restoring furniture highlighting the original features where possible, and have a particular interest in chair restoration.”

Toby is setting up a website and can be contacted by calling 07805 978154 or emailing

Toby.Furniture@outlook.com.