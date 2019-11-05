By: Editorial Team

BEREAVED families and friends have donated £148,000 to Woking & Sam Beare Hospices through a local funeral home.

Woking Funeral Service director James Ray said he noticed families preferred to ask for charity donations rather than receive flowers, and so set up a scheme to help the hospice through MuchLoved, a bereavement charity.

IN MEMORY – Phil Wormley, left, and James Ray in front of the Tree of Life in Woking Hospice, a sculpture where leaves are dedicated to loved ones

James said: “We’ve seen donations go from around £100 in a collection box at the end of a funeral service to £1,000 online.”

Woking Funeral Service has raised more than £250,000 for various charities since the scheme was started by the Funeral Partners network five years ago, with more than half going to the Woking & Sam Beare Hospices.

James said: “We always make sure families are aware of the MuchLoved service and many decide to use it. We promote it in the funeral order of service and also send the link for families to distribute to those who can’t attend the funeral.

“I’ve seen Woking & Sam Beare Hospices work relentlessly to improve the quality of life of those with life-limiting illnesses. It’s easy to see why we and so many of our families choose to support them.”

