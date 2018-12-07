By: Vicky

Published December 7, 2018, in Headlines

MORE than 250 local people braved damp and cold weather to take part in the Woking & Same Beare Hospices Santa Fun Run at Woking Park.

The runners warmed up in the leisure centre to Mariah Carey’s All I Want for Christmas Is You with stretches led by Emma Goodman-Home from EmergyFit before gathering outside to follow either the full 4.5km route or the 1.5km option.

The children could have their faces painted by Michelle Kersley while the band band Herd of Sax provided musical entertainment.

The hospices events manager Rachelle Barnett said: “We are delighted that so many ‘Santas’ of all ages joined us to support our hospice and to celebrate the festive season with us. They looked fantastic.

“We really value our Santa Fun Runners’ support towards raising the £8 million we spend providing free care each year to some 2,000 people and their families and carers across North West Surrey. Events like our Santa Fun Run make a vital difference to people’s lives that is keenly felt at this time of year, and we thank all our participants for their support. “