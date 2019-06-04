By: Editorial Team

Published June 4, 2019

FUN and fundraising were the aims of the dog show at Millbrook Animal Centre in Chobham on Sunday last week.

The event made a total of £5,200 for the RSPCA, as dozens of owners and their pets turned up to take part.

Members of the Mortlock and Frankland families and friends with their dogs.

Extra classes were added to the show this year, due to the high number of entries in 2018. Dogs of all types were welcome – pedigree, non-pedigree or “mix-up”.

Judging took place throughout the afternoon in three different, with prizes for star canines ranging from Perfect Puppy to Best Rescue Dog.

Entrants were also able to show off with classes called Best Three Tricks and How Many Sits in 30 Seconds and have a go at fun agility sessions.

Apart from entry fees, money was raised through volunteers selling refreshments, including cakes and burgers.

“It was a good day all round and well supported,” said Jocelyn Iveson from the centre. “We would like to thank all those who took part and helped on the day.”

