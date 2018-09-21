By: Vicky

Published September 21, 2018, in Other News

FOUR more pubs and restaurants from across the borough have received gold awards in the Best Bar None scheme.

The Cricketers in Horsell, The Ogilvy in Woking town centre, the New Haweli and the Yeoman Harvester, both in West Byfleet, have joined the Slug & Lettuce in the centre of Woking in gaining the highest accreditation.

BBN assessors rated all five premises highly in: prevention of crime and disorder; public safety; prevention of public nuisance; child protection; social responsibility; and training for staff covering these areas.

Cllr Debbie Harlow, chairman of Woking Borough Council’s licensing committee, said: “It’s great to see four more licenced premises in Woking achieve the gold accreditation. They all thoroughly deserve their success for providing their patrons with quality customer service in a safe and responsible establishment.”

Charlotte Edwardes, assistant manager at The Cricketers, said the award was “absolutely brilliant” and that the managers and staff were extremely proud to have been given such a prestigious award.

