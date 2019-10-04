By: Editorial Team

Published October 4, 2019, in Entertainment

More than 20 productions will be vying to win awards at the 61st Woking Drama Festival over the next two weeks.

The annual event is one of the biggest in the UK and showcases talent from many theatre groups locally and from further afield.

This year there will be musicals, drama, comedy and new plays at the Rhoda McGaw Theatre over a series of nights, starting on Tuesday (8 Oct).

Each performance is given a professional adjudication and the final night on Saturday 19 October will showcase some of the best entries followed by the awards ceremony.