THE first shots have been fired in a possible short but intense general election campaign in Woking with the selection of Will Forster, the former Mayor, as the Liberal Democrat prospective candidate to be MP.
He is the first prospective parliamentary candidate to be announced for Woking with the possibility of an early election being called.
Mr Forster told the News & Mail that he was hopeful that the Green Party would stand aside to maximise the anti-Brexit vote and said that discussions about election tactics and pacts were taking place between parties at national level.
Mr Forster said that the Lib Dems were the “clear alternative to the Conservatives” saying the party won the European elections in Woking earlier this year.
Mr Forster was Mayor of Woking until mid-May this year and is a longstanding borough and county councillor, representing Hoe Valley and Woking South respectively.
He said: “It is a huge honour to have been chosen as the Lib Dems’ candidate to be Woking’s MP. I want to be Woking’s strong and local voice in parliament that people can trust.
“The plans for Brexit, especially a no-deal Brexit, will be disastrous for Woking and for the country and I intend to do my utmost to stop them. I know so many people, including lifelong Conservatives, who are unhappy with Woking’s current MP for backing a Hard Brexit agenda, despite the majority of Woking voting to Remain.”
Jonathan Lord secured the Woking seat two years ago with 29,903 votes, a 16,724 majority over Labour’s Fiona Colley with Mr Forster third for the Lib Dems. The Greens polled 1,092 votes.
Mr Lord told the News & Mail that he intends to stand as the Conservative candidate at the next election, whenever that will be.
See the full story in the 5 September edition of the News & Mail
Tweet