By: Editorial Team

Published November 29, 2019, in Other News

CHILDREN got into a festive mood while helping raise money for the Woking Foodbank on Sunday afternoon.

They were taking part in a Christmas craft session organised by Trudi Fletcher, who is again rallying the community in support of the charity.

A pair of artists at work on the Christmas house

Trudi staged her workshop at Brookwood Memorial Hall, where youngsters made placemats, used prints of their feet to create reindeer and mistletoe pictures and handprints to create robins.

Trudi’s mini-collection sleigh was there for parents to donate non-perishable items to the food bank, which is building up its supplies to give out to people in crisis for the festive season.

Praise-Joel colouring in sweets on the house

“The craft session went really well and the kids thoroughly enjoyed themselves,” said Trudi, who lives in Connaught Crescent, Brookwood. “The parents have been messaging me to say they had a good time.

“It was good of the memorial hall committee to give me the premises free for the afternoon and people are again being very generous to my appeal.”

“We have got a lot of basics such as pasta and tinned food to give to the food bank but could do with donations of more-expensive items such as Marmite and peanut butter, plus breakfast cereals and fruits drinks,” Trudi added.

She and her helpers will be touring the streets with their sleigh in the lead-up to Christmas. They will also be collecting at the official switch-on of the Brookwood lights at Brookwood Club at 6pm on Saturday next week, 6 December.

To join Trudi’s collection campaign, contact her on trudifletcher@rocketmail.com or call her on 078887 565163.

For the full story and pictures, get the 28 November edition of the News & Mail