Published May 3, 2019, in Headlines

WITH demand for support from disadvantaged people still growing, Woking Foodbank has run out of several popular items.

It particularly needs donations of UHT milk, canned fruit, jars of pasta sauce, long-life fruit juice, crisps and long-life snacks for lunchboxes, washing detergent and long-life sponge puddings.

Volunteers at Woking Foodbank sorting through much needed supplies

Babies’ nappies in sizes 3 and 4 – which are asked for most – are also urgently needed.

A spokesman for the centre said: “We have been getting busier and busier with families and others needing food and the other essentials we supply.

“We had plenty of supplies after last year’s harvest festival and at the beginning of the year, but donations fall off at this time of year.”

Donations can be delivered to The Lightbox on Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays from 10.30am to 12.30pm.

The Waitrose stores at Goldsworth Park and West Byfleet, Asda at Sheerwater, Tesco at Brooklands and Sainsbury’s at Knaphill also accept donations.

