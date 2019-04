By: Editorial Team

Published April 5, 2019, in Entertainment

AS ANY Pink Floyd fan knows, 2019 marks the 40th anniversary of the band’s iconic album, The Wall. To celebrate, tribute act Think Floyd will play the compete album at the New Victoria Theatre in Woking on Thursday 11 April.

The band, who have over 20 years’ experience performing the sound of Pink Floyd, will also reproduce a range of tracks from The Dark Side of the Moon, Wish You Were Here and more.

The evening will also feature a laser light show in the style of real Floyd concerts.