By: Editorial Team

Published March 1, 2019, in Woking Business

V4 WOOD Flooring is gearing up for a period of sustained expansion as its £3 million design centre in Woking nears completion.

The business plans to open a showroom in Clerkenwell, which is renowned for being the home of trendy design centres, followed by a centre in the North of England, with Manchester an option under consideration.

“The Woking design centre will be the hub of the operations, but it is important that V4 has a visible presence in key locations including London and the North and this will be our focus going forward, together with introducing designs and products that ensure we remain at the forefront of the flooring sector,” said managing director Chris Vincent.

TARGETS – V4 Wood Flooring managing director Chris Vincent

The new centres will support the dealer network with a wider range of large samples for customers to view and product training facilities, including the fitting of the various floor and wall products.

“Despite the Brexit effect, we have had a very positive start to the year and have the confidence to progress with exciting plans for the future of the business,” he added.

Investment is being made to upgrade the ordering process for its network of retailers, offering 24-hour online ordering with instant access to stock levels and new products are planned for launch during 2019.

Based in Woking, the family-run business has four warehouses that amount to 35,000 sq. ft and employs 40 members of staff.

The innovative new design centre will allow the company to showcase its luxury flooring products and wall panels to customers, architects, specifiers and designers in settings that demonstrate how the products can give homes the wow-factor.

Recently, V4 Wood Flooring managing director Chris Vincent was named as one of the country’s top business leaders in a prominent report. LDC named Chris as ‘One to Watch’ in this year’s Top 50 Most Ambitious Business Leaders programme, supported by The Telegraph.

The company, which currently has a turn over circa £12million, is targeting growth to £20million over the next three years.