By: Vicky

Published November 2, 2018, in Woking Business

THE HEAD of a Woking flooring company has been named as one of the country’s top business leaders in a prominent new report.

Chris Vincent, V4 Wood Flooring managing director, has been named as ‘One to Watch’ in this year’s Top 50 Most Ambitious Business Leaders programme, supported by The Telegraph

Chris, 41, who is dyslexic, left secondary school with no qualifications with ambitions to become a F1 racing drive. At 23 he joined the family’s flooring business, following in the footsteps of his father and grandfather, and to set up V4 Wood Flooring, with his older brother, Nathan.

Today, V4 Wood Flooring turns over circa £12million and Chris says: “We started from the bottom and had no contacts, which were hard to develop without the internet. It has taken a lot of hard work over the years, but I’d like to reinforce that no matter what obstacles may be in your way, you can achieve your goals.”

Chris adds: “I’m humbled to be named in this prestigious list amongst some fantastic business leaders throughout the country.

“I left school without any qualifications, mostly due to being dyslexic. I focused all my energy on motor racing and raced at quite a high level but realised I couldn’t make a career of it so turned to entrepreneurship.”

Selling to retailers, V4 manufactures and provides quality, hardwood flooring to a network of approved dealers throughout the UK. It has a range of flooring. It prides itself on its environmentally-friendly policy and is committed to finding new ways of producing flooring that lessens the impact the industry has on the environment.