Published December 24, 2019, in Other News

RISK OF FLOOD saw the team at Brooklands Museum take the difficult decision to move its historic cars and motorbikes to safer areas on site.

Rare Brooklands racing cars are raised above ground level as a safety measure

The night-time operation on Saturday 21 December started when the museum’s 15 staff and volunteers closed the doors to the public at 6.30pm. They moved all the vulnerable parts of the museum’s collection above the flood risk level. This included moving more than a dozen motorcycles and over twenty cars, all dating from before the Second World War and all of which raced at the historic Brooklands circuit. They included cars and motorcycles belonging to the Museum as well as ones on loan from owners all around the world.

Its proximity to the River Wey has seen it suffer two major floods in 2000 and 2013. Therefore, staff had been anxiously watching the river level rising all day. They completed the move at around 11.30pm so that the museum was able to open the following morning at the usual time. Visitors were still able to enjoy the majority of exhibitions, go aboard Concorde and appreciate the historic Race Track, all of which are above the flood risk level.

