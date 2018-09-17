By: Editorial Team

Published September 17, 2018, in Sport

SHEERWATER advanced into the First Round Proper of the Buildbase FA Vase after an emphatic 5-0 win away at Chessington & Hook United on Saturday, writes Josh Boothroyd.

It was another day to remember for The Sheers, as they annihilated their Combined Counties League Division One rivals at Chalky Lane to continue their rich run of form.

After showing plenty of character to beat Bagshot in midweek, the Woking-based side knew they were just 90 minutes from making history again; and from a fixture that has never had a problem in producing goals.

And so it proved as Shane Rideout, Chris Machay, Luke Taylor and Robbie Wilson all found the back of the net to round out a fine win.

“We created more history; it would be nice to get a home draw in the next round,” said manager Pete Ruggles, speaking to the News & Mail after the match. “We shouldn’t fear anyone now.”

For full details and pictures, see the 20 September edition of the News & Mail