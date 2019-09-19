By: Editorial Team

Published September 19, 2019, in Other News

A RECORD £2,000 was raised for the Woking & Sam Beare Hospices at an annual fundraising fishing competition.

Match winner Roger Bell, left, was presented with his trophies by Sam Molnar, whose brother, John Akers, was cared for at Woking Hospice

More than 40 anglers of all ages took part in the event, held in memory of John Akers, who was cared for by Woking Hospice until his death in 2013.

Sean Mitchell, who organised the event on Sunday 8 September at Willinghurst Fishery in Shamley Green, said: “Many of us involved have been touched by the great work done by the hospice in helping our family and friends,

“We’re pleased to be have been able to raise some money for such a great cause.”

For the full story get the 19 September edition of the News & Mail