Published October 14, 2019, in Headlines

TWO village pubs are the first licensed premises to achieve the gold standard in the search for Woking’s Best Bar None 2019.

The Garibaldi in Knaphill and The Cricketers in Horsell qualified after spot checks by the accreditation scheme’s assessors.

Cllr Kevin Davis (first left) with Maddie Moise and Martin Durrad

They were presented with their certificates last week by Woking Borough Council’s portfolio holder for economic development, Cllr Kevin Davis.

Best Bar None aims to raise the bar for pubs and restaurants in the borough that want to provide a safe and comfortable environment for customers.

The two pubs were found to have high standards in the six categories which are judged: Prevention of crime and disorder; Public safety; Prevention of public nuisance; Child protection; Social responsibility and Staff training.

Cllr Davis commented: “I am delighted to present the first two gold accreditations for the 2019 scheme to The Garibaldi and The Cricketers.

“The Woking Best Bar None scheme helps to create a vibrant, thriving and safe environment for both customers and venues, and recognises the important contribution that venues across the borough make to Woking’s vibrant leisure and night-time economy.”

Licensed premises that receive gold accreditation have the chance to become “best” in one of the scheme’s six categories and an overall winner is chosen at the Woking Best Bar None Awards evening.

The categories include the Woking News and Mail People’s Choice Award, in which members of the public vote for their favourite venue.

The categories are: Best Town Centre Pub; Best Local Pub; Best Bar; Best Dining Experience and the Asahi UK Social Responsibility Award.

Licensed premises can sign up to Woking Best Bar None by visiting www.wokingbbn.co.uk.

