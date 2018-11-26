By: Vicky

Published November 26, 2018, in Woking Business

THE West Byfleet company Gibson Hewitt has won the Turnaround Firm of the Year category at national awards.

The business recovery and insolvency firm impressed judges at the TRI (Turnaround, Recovery and Insolvency) awards with the work it does and the high esteem in which they are held by their clients.

The TRI awards are regarded as one of the most prestigious honours in the insolvency profession and celebrates the best professionals and firms in the UK.

The trophy was presented by comedian Ed Byrne at the Hilton Bankside in London.

Gibson Hewitt director Lynn Gibson said receiving the award was a highlight of her career.

“We have had a very successful year and handled matters for a wide range of clients from a variety of sectors, but to have this success recognised nationally by our peers is a real honour,” Lynn said.

“Business turnaround is a key aspect of what we do at Gibson Hewitt and lies at the heart of our practice. Our tenacious, but caring approach is certainly valued by our clients, which the judges praised us for when presenting us with this award.”

Lynn added that the firm’s recent success would not be possible without the support of staff and its contacts and clients.

Gibson Hewitt, which covers West Byfleet, Woking, Guildford and the rest of Surrey, works with businesses, partnerships and individuals, first looking at measures such as turnaround and restructuring and voluntary arrangements. It also provides administration, liquidation and acting as Law of Property Act Receivers.