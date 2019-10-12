By: Editorial Team

Published October 12, 2019, in Other News

THE annual Woking fireworks and funfair is going ahead this year after the event was cut short last year when eight children were injured when they fell from an inflatable slide.

The Rotary Club of Woking District, which organises the event has donated £5,000 to the air ambulance, which took some of the children to hospital.

Fireworks light up the night sky

The accident happened half an hour before the firework display was due to start. Families attending the fairground and waiting for the main event were evacuated from Woking Park to make room for the emergency services.

Michael Holden, president of the Woking District Rotary Club, said the donation to the air ambulance was a big thank you for its swift action.

“Woking Borough Council statutory requirements for funfair rides are now more stringent than ever and we are determined to ensure that everyone can enjoy a safe, family-friendly event,” he said.

The Firework Extravaganza will take place on Saturday 2 November with the gates opening at 5.30pm and the funfair and refreshments available until 9.30pm.

The fireworks will start at 7.30pm, half an hour earlier than in previous years, to allow families with younger children to attend.

Adam Morris, the Eagle Radio morning show host, will be broadcasting to the crowd in the run-up to the main event, which is being themed around the 50th anniversary of the Moon landing.

The Woking Fireworks Extravaganza is widely considered to be one of the best displays in the South East and is the most popular paid-for event in the borough.

Discounted tickets can be bought in advance from reception at the Pool in the Park and by visiting www.wokingfireworks.co.uk.