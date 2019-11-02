By: Editorial Team

Published November 2, 2019, in Headlines

IT WAS a night of fantastic fireworks and fiery feats at Chobham on Friday evening last week.

Chobham Rugby Club staged its annual pyrotechnics extravaganza, with the added attraction of brave souls fire walking for charity.

The hospice fire walk track blazes, as the fireworks night crowd looks on

More than 2,000 people were at the club’s ground in Fowlers Mead for the fireworks display, the 27th year it has been run there as a village event.

Before the sky was lit up, 27 people took on the challenge of a sponsored fire walk in aid of Woking & Sam Beare Hospices. They have so far raised more than £2,600, with money still coming in and the proceeds of a bucket collection by volunteers on the night to be added.

The hospice charity staged its fifth annual fire walk in the lead up to the bonfire being lit. A 15ft tracks of logs was set alight and burned down to glowing embers before the fundraisers strutted swiftly along it.

John Jones swiftly tackles the foot-warming ordeal

“Before the walk started, Bonnie Parker from Twisted Entertainment performed an amazing fire show,” hospice communications officer Marie Howse. “The bonfire was lit for the perfect backdrop for the shortest, hottest sponsored walk.

“A cheering crowd encouraged the walkers as they all completed their challenge of strolling over the hot embers. “A special thanks to Chobham Rugby Club for letting us be a part of their fireworks extravaganza.”

Woking & Sam Beare Hospices has a variety of fundraising events planned for the rest of the year, from a silent disco at Kingfield School on Saturday to its annual Santa Run on Sunday 1 December.

For more information on how you can help raise money for the charity, visit the events section of www.wsbhospices.co.uk.

For the full story get the 31 October edition of the News & Mail