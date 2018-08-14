By: Editorial Team

Published August 14, 2018, in Other News

HAVING a problem finding your dream home locally? Here’s a chance to get TV’s top property experts to do all the hard work for you.

Kirstie Allsopp and Phil Spencer are coming to town to film an episode of Channel 4’s long-running series Location, Location, Location.

The programme makers are looking for “chain-free buyers struggling to find the right property” to apply to take part.

A spokesman for IWC Media said: “Whether you’re upsizing or downsizing, buying your first property or hoping to find your ideal forever home, you could have two top property experts on your side.”

The online application form can be found at https://www.shortaudition.com/Location-Location-Location.