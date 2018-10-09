By: Editorial Team

Published October 9, 2018, in Other News

SUPPORTERS of Gordon’s rugby teams can expect to see some Fijian flair on the pitch this season with the appointment of one of the country’s coaches to head the sport at the school.

Chris Davies has joined the West End secondary school after 10 months as video analyst for the men’s Fiji Sevens team.

Fiji have long been a one of the most successful teams in the world in the short form of the game, winning the Hong Kong Sevens 17 times, the gold medal at the 2016 Olympics and the Rugby World Cup Sevens twice.

Chris has an impressive rugby pedigree, with head coach roles in Hong Kong and Abu Dhabi, and having set up a schools programme with English Premiership side Wasps.

As well as bringing new training and monitoring techniques to Gordon’s, Chris is determined to improve and expand girls’ rugby at the school.

“There are new opportunities for women’s rugby – it’s growing massively in the UK,” Chris says.

After more than seven years working far from the UK, he decided to return to the education sector in this country and was attracted to Gordon’s.

“It was the enthusiasm of the headteacher and the area and the school overall; the excellent academic achievements” said Chris. “I know how driven the students are as well. With mine and the students’ enthusiasm, I hope to create a culture that allows players to express themselves on the pitch and ultimately produce a quality brand of rugby.”

Gordon’s has a proud rugby heritage, with former pupils including Jake Ball, a Scarlets second row with 28 Wales caps and Paul Hull, a former England international who played for and coached Bristol.

For the full story, get the 4 October edition of the News & Mail