AN 80-year-old fighting grandad has demonstrated his determination and prowess in the boxing ring to raise money for a local church hall.

Brian Dossett, from Byfleet, took on Richard Atkins, forty years his junior, at the Princes Hall in Aldershot on Saturday, raising funds towards the refurbishment of the hall of All Saints Church, Woodham.

Brian Dossett in the ring with Richard Atkins

The church hall is seeking to raise thousands of pounds for a refurbishment that will upgrade the toilets, improve accessibility and replace an upstairs balustrade to allow young spectators to watch sporting activities at the venue.

Unlike a lot of 80-year-olds, Brian has more than 50 years’ martial arts experience ranging across different disciplines including boxing, judo, wrestling and karate and is the founder of Martial Arts All Styles, which he teaches locally.

He admitted that a foot fracture had made the fight difficult: “I got it strapped up at the hospital. They said you’ve got to have six weeks rest. I said once I’d got through the fight, the six weeks could start then.”

Brian ducks and weaves to avoid punches, despite a fractured ankle

“I was concerned about my foot, and my mobility. The best block in the world is to not be there when the punch comes in, so I wasn’t, most of the time.

“He caught me with a few, but I caught him with more.”

At the end of the three rounds, the referee announced the match was a draw, declaring boxing was the winner.

Donations can still be made to All Saints Church, Woodham towards the hall refurbishment – call 01483-727835 or email woodhamparish@aol.com for details.

