Published October 24, 2019, in Headlines

THE Fiery Bird music and performing arts venue has been given a seven-month extension to stay in its current site in Woking town centre with a guarantee of a permanent space when the area is redeveloped.

Fiery Bird chief executive Elaine McGinty

The increasingly popular venue was facing having to move in March next year from the premises of the former Quake nightclub that it took over in May last year.

However, the venue has been told it can stay until October next year by Woking Borough Council which has also agreed to find them a permanent home.

Elaine McGinty, the Fiery Bird chief executive, said she was thrilled by the announcement and said it increased the chance of the venue making a single move to a permanent home rather than having to find a temporary site.

“We met a lot of councillors earlier this year and showed them around. They saw the things we do, such as supported internships for people with special needs, and agree we are a valuable addition to the town,” Elaine said.

She said she always knew the lease was short-term but this gave the venue a chance to show what it could do.

“Woking is back on the touring map for the music industry,” she said.

