By: Editorial Team

Published November 9, 2019, in Other News

IF YOU have thought “I’d like to do that” while watching children taking part in a Christmas craft-making event, a collaboration between an artist and an art teacher is giving you a chance to do just that.

Workshops entitled Festive Making Doo Daah will be run by Hannah Bruce and Geeta Bhana at Hannah’s art gallery in Maybury next weekend.

Hannah Bruce with one of the paintings she has on display at The Lightbox

They will include practical instruction in how to make mosaic and macramé tree décor, lino-cut Christmas cards, wine glass charms, canape tray making and frosted glass jars.

Hannah Bruce is an award-winning artist who is having a solo show at The Lightbox gallery in Woking until Sunday. Geeta holds classes for adults and children at The Art House studio in Horsell.

Art teacher and festive merry-maker Geeta Bhana

Geeta said she and Hannah were both very excited to be collaborating in the event.

“With our teaching and vast art experience we have a varied number of activities at our event with mulled wine and mince pies of course,” said Geeta.

“There are always Christmas activities for children, but it seems the adults miss out on exploring their creativity and to enjoy some time to themselves and share with friends before the festive chaos begins.”

Festive Making Doo Daah is on at the Hannah Bruce Art Gallery in Maybury Road on Saturday 16 November, from 3pm to 6pm. Tickets, costing £30 for three activities, can be bought at www.thearthouse.co.