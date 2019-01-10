By: Editorial Team

Published January 10, 2019, in Headlines

FOR most of us, Sunday was a dull, grey, ordinary day in early January, but not for the thousands of local football fans who converged on Kingfield in Woking.

Fans in the Kingfield Road End stand get into good voice before kick-off

Their weekend was brightened up by the prospect of their team gaining glory against a side from 101 places above them in the English leagues pyramid.

Woking, from the semi-professional National League South, were playing highly talented professionals Watford, of the Premier League, in the fourth round of the FA Cup.

Craig, Ben and Dean with kids George, Harrison, Jayden, Archit, Aiden and Caelan

The prize for victory could be a match against one of the nation’s leading teams vying for a Champions League place next season – Manchester City, Tottenham Hotspur, Chelsea, Arsenal, or Manchester United.

Woking – The Cards – were the lowest-placed non-League team to make it to the third round of the cup competition. And they had a good record of holding Premier League teams to account in the past, with notable performances against West Bromwich Albion, Coventry City and Everton.

Woking fans prepare for the big match

A win against Watford was not to be, but Woking made their opponents work hard for their 2-0 result.

More than 5,700 Woking and Watford supporters packed into The Laithwaite Community Stadium. Whether their side won or lost, the majority went home smiling.

See special feature of supporters’ pictures in the 10 January edition of the News & Mail.