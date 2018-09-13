By: Editorial Team

Published September 13, 2018, in Headlines

SHOPPERS were caught by surprise when Strictly Come Dancing’s Craig Revel Horwood made a spectacular appearance in Woking town centre to launch the New Victoria Theatre’s fairy godmother of all pantomimes, Cinderella.

Gracing the town in a horse and carriage, he was paying an early visit before he takes to the stage as the Wicked Stepmother later this year.

Although well-known for his role as a judge on Strictly Come Dancing, Craig is no stranger to the stage having recently returned to his roots as a performer in musical theatre, starring as Miss Hannigan in the West End production of Annie. Among other credits, he choreographed and directed the UK tour of Sister Act, starring Alexandra Burke.

Also making a grand entrance last week were other Cinderella cast members, including comedian and entertainer Phil Butler as Buttons, West End star Sophie Isaacs in the fairytale role of Cinderella, and Wendy Somerville and Suzie Chard as the Wicked Stepsisters.

Always one of the biggest events of the year, the New Victoria panto will run from 7 December until 6 January and the box office is already taking bookings.

