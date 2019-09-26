By: Editorial Team

Published September 26, 2019, in Other News

THE head of the company proposing to redevelop Fairoaks Airport says it has provided all the information needed for a decision to be made on its planning application.

Ian Cox, managing director of Fairoaks Garden Village Ltd (FGVL), said questions posed by Highways England, Surrey Highways and the Environment Agency have all been addressed.

“We have given Surrey Heath Borough Council extra, in-depth information and more details on what we are proposing,” Mr Cox told the News & Mail. “We feel we have successfully answered all the points made by the various agencies on our initial application.

“We have particularly addressed the traffic and congestion concerns. We are not going to get planning permission unless we can prove we have solutions to these.”

He was speaking at an exhibition staged at the Chobham aerodrome to show revised plans to local residents and other interested parties.

Mr Cox said the projected number of jobs in the garden village’s business park had been increased to between 1,200 and 1,500. “There are about 330 jobs at Fairoaks at the moment, 70 of them runway related,” he added.

“With Harvey Water Softeners and Prime Acrobatics and other companies committed to coming here, we have already identified 50% of the employment opportunities.”

FGVL, set up by the two corporations which own Fairoaks, has added 40 homes for older people to its housing plan and promised to complete a link road between the A319 Chertsey Road in Chobham to the A320 Guildford Road on the Woking-Ottershaw border earlier than planned.

Mr Cox said 450 of the planned 1,000 homes would be genuinely affordable for all sections of the community.

Surrey Heath’s planning officers are expected to complete their recommendations to the planning committee by the end of November. Runnymede Borough Council also has to make a decision on the application, as part of the garden village site is in its area.

If the plans are approved, the decision will be scrutinised by the Secretary of State for Housing, Communities and Local Government.

