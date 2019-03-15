THE chairman of The Football Association visited the Byfleet village Club at the weekend.
Greg Clarke, who previously served as the chairman of The Football League and Leicester City, was given a tour of Byfleet Village’s facilities by Paul Robinson (club chairman) and rosie Ainsworth (club secretary). Clarke also watched practice sessions involving the club’s girls and under fives.
His visit was part of a whistle-stop tour of some of Surrey’s youth development clubs for boys’ and girls’ football.
Robinson said: “It’s nice to see that people at the The FA are willing to come down and see what we are doing at Byfleet Village.
“This season we got our first girls’ team off the ground, at under-11 level
“We’re also actively involved through local schools helping to promote girls’ football, where we’re currently providing training free of charge until the end of the season to try and get as many girls involved in football as possible.”
Clarke said: “Byfleet village is a wonderful club run by wonderful people.”
