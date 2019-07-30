By: Editorial Team

Published July 30, 2019, in Other News

THE Mayor of Woking, Cllr Beryl Hunwicks, officially opened the new extension of Westfield surgery in Woking last week.

A branch of the Southview Medical Practice, the Westfield site received a grant of £98,000 from the local NHS to help with improvements. Two modern consulting rooms have been added, creating more space to see patients.

The Mayor of Woking, Cllr Beryl Hunwicks, cuts the ribbon on the new surgery extension watched by, from left, former councillor John Kingsbury (partially obscured), Dr Nahdia Akbar, Dr Paul Kuzmin, Dr Caroline Baker and Dr Clare Benham

The practice can now increase the size of its patient list, allowing them to provide care to the growing number of residents in the Westfield area.

The extra clinical rooms will also enable the practice to expand its medical team and the services they offer to patients, such as NHS health checks, learning disability reviews, minor surgery and additional GP clinics.

Dr Clare Benham, GP partner at Westfield surgery, said: “Modernising our surgery is an important part of making sure we can continue to offer the best possible care to our patients now and in the future.”

